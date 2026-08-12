Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises On Day 1; Check Latest GMP

Behari Lal Engineering launched its Rs 301.62-crore IPO today, Aug. 12, 2026, with grey market activity pointing to a positive debut. The grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 67 translates into a listing premium of roughly 23.5% against the upper issue price of Rs 285. Investors can bid for the issue till Aug. 14, 2026.

The integrated iron and steel manufacturer has already secured Rs 90.48 crore from anchor investors, allocating 31.75 lakh equity shares at Rs 285 per share.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO was subscribed 0.81 times as of 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Behari Lal Engineering IPO stood at Rs 67 on Aug. 12. It indicates a listing price of Rs 352 apiece at a premium of 23.51% on the upper limit of the price band. The GMP for the mainboard Issue has shown gained by over 25% in the last few days when it was Rs 53.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO Details

The Behari Lal Engineering IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 32.63 lakh equity shares worth Rs 93 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 73.20 lakh equity shares worth Rs 208.62 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 301.62 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 271–285 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 52 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,820 at the upper end of the price band.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 17, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 19.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards funding capital expenditure requirements for:

Purchase and installation of new machinery, equipment, computers, and related civil works.

Installation of rooftop solar panels at both facilities.

Repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings.

General corporate purposes.

Behari Lal Engineering Financial Performance

For FY26, Behari Lal Engineering reported steady year-on-year growth across key operational metrics:

Total Income: Rs 546.51 crore, compared with Rs 516.30 crore in FY25

Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs 64.48 crore, up 21.9% from Rs 52.90 crore in FY25

EBITDA: Rs 101.32 crore versus Rs 81.31 crore a year earlier

Behari Lal Engineering Business

Incorporated in 1995 as Behari Lal Ispat Pvt., the company was renamed Behari Lal Engineering Pvt. in 2024 before converting into a public limited company. It is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing enterprise specialising in customised engineering solutions, including metal rolls, engineering castings, alloy steel products, forging ingots, and forged shafts.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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