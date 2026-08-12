CSAB 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today; Direct Link, How to Check Allotted Seat and College?

The Central Seat Allocation Board is all set to unveil the allotment result of the last and final round of CSAB 2026 counselling. Only eligible candidates can check the seat allotment link on the official website, csab.nic.in, at around 5 PM. To check the allotment result, candidates have to log in with their JEE Main 2026 application number and password.

Those who completed the CSAB 2026 counselling choice filling earlier and did not accept a seat or were not allotted seats in Round 1 will also be allotted seats in this round.

CSAB Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip is mentioned below:

CSAB Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link

How to Check CSAB Round 2 Result?

Check the steps for CSAB counselling special Round 2 allotment result below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB, i.e., csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘View DASA & CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result 2026' option.

Step 3: Candidates will be then directed to the ‘DASA and CSAB-Special 2026' window where they have to enter their JEE Main application number, password, and Security PIN.

Step 4: After successfully logging in, candidates can view the Round 2 seat allotment list on their screen.

Step 5: Examine the college and course assigned to you, and make sure to download the PDF for the further admission process.

Fee Payment For CSAB 2026 Round 2

After the release of the seat allotment for Round 2, students can pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the remaining CSAB admission process from August 12 to 14, 2026.

General/GEN- EWS/OBC-NCL- Rs 35,000

Rs 35,000 SC/ST/PwD- Rs 16,000

CSAB 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Dates

Check the dates for Round 2 CSAB seat allotment to follow the events related to the counselling rounds.

Display of DASA & CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result- Aug 12 at 5 PM

Aug 12 at 5 PM Seat Acceptance Fee payment /Document upload / Responding to queries (if required) and online reporting- Aug. 12 to 14, 2026 at 5 PM

Aug. 12 to 14, 2026 at 5 PM Last day to respond to query of Document Verifying Officer (Special Round II)- Aug. 17 at 5:00 PM

Aug. 17 at 5:00 PM Resolution of IAF-II payment issues for candidates who have made IAF-II payment attempts in Round-II before the payment deadline- Aug. 17 at 5:00 PM

Aug. 17 at 5:00 PM Physical reporting at the allotted institute- Aug. 13 to 18, 2026

Also Read: TS ICET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

What if no seat is allotted in Round 2 of CSAB?

In case a CSAB participant is not allotted seats in Round 2 of CSAB, they will retain the seat allotted in Round 1. But if the candidates have failed to secure any seats in Round 1, they are left with the option to secure admission through state or private options.

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