TS ICET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), will release the TS ICET 2026 Phase 1 provisional seat allotment results today, Aug. 11. The allotment list informs candidates of the college and course assigned to them for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes across the state.

Candidates who successfully registered for the first phase of counselling will be able to check their allotment status on the official counselling portal. The seat allotment order is a critical document required to pay tuition fees and complete online self-reporting to secure admission.

According to the official counselling schedule, the online submission of basic details and option freezing concluded earlier this month. Candidates who have been allocated seats must complete the online self-reporting procedure and pay the prescribed tuition fee between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14, 2026.

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TS ICET 2026 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to access the allotment order and candidate portal will be made available on the official portal here -> TS ICET 2026 Seat Allotment Direct Link

How To Download TS ICET 2026 Seat Allotment Order?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their Phase 1 provisional seat allotment order:

Step 1: Visit the official TS ICET counselling portal at tgicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including ROC Form Number, TG ICET Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Enter the displayed security captcha code and submit the details.

Step 5: View and check the allotted college, course, and tuition fee details.

Step 6: Download and print the allotment order for administrative formalities.

Candidates are advised to verify all personal details and college specifics carefully upon downloading.

Details Mentioned On The TS ICET 2026 Seat Allotment Order

The seat allotment order provides crucial details, such as:

Candidate's name and roll number

Allotted college and course

Category and quota details

Prescribed tuition fee payable

Guidelines for online self-reporting and tuition fee payment

The provisional allotment order must not be confused with final admission confirmation. Admission remains conditional until tuition fee payment and online self-reporting are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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TS ICET 2026: Seat Allocation & Final Phase Schedule

Seat distribution is determined by the candidate's merit rank, preferences submitted during choice filling, reservation policies, and seat availability across participating state universities and affiliated private colleges.

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting (Phase 1): Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2026

Final Phase Registration: Commences Aug. 17, 2026

Final Phase Seat Allotment: On or before Aug. 22, 2026

Physical College Reporting: Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2026.

TSICET-2026: Exam Date And Pattern

The TS ICET 2026 exam was conducted on May 13 and 14, 2026, as an online computer-based test. The paper consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks, with a total time limit of 150 minutes (2.5 hours) divided across three core sections.

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