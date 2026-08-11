One Of Costliest Home Deals In India: Entrepreneur Buys 10,500-Sq-Ft Penthouse For Whooping Rs 271 Crore

A penthouse at DLF's The Dahlias in Gurugram has sold for Rs 271 crore, making it one of the costliest single-home deals the country has ever seen.

The buyer is entrepreneur Manav Sardana, earlier linked to Imperial Auto, which has since been acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, NDTV reported.

His new penthouse spreads across a 17,200-sq-ft super area and 10,500 sq ft of carpet area, putting the price at roughly Rs 1.58 lakh per sq ft on super area and nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area.

People familiar with the deal say that makes it the priciest single-unit home purchase reported in India so far.

Mumbai has long been the benchmark for luxury housing, with deals in Worli and other prime pockets crossing Rs 2 lakh per sq ft.

Leena Gandhi Tewari's roughly Rs 639-crore purchase of two sea-facing duplexes at Naman Xana and JP Taparia's Rs 369-crore triplex at Malabar Hill are among the city's headline transactions, NDTV reported.

But both of those involved combining more than one apartment into a single residence.

Sardana's penthouse, in contrast, is one standalone unit, which is exactly why its per-square-foot price is turning heads.

The sale adds to a fast-growing list of big-ticket purchases at DLF's Golf Links cluster in Gurugram.

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It began drawing serious attention back in December 2024, when Rishi Parti bought a penthouse at the neighbouring Camellias project for Rs 190 crore.

Since then, the buyer list has grown to include Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Ajit Jain, who picked up an apartment there for around Rs 85 crore, and investor Madhusudan Kela, who paid Rs 120.7 crore for a home at The Dahlias.

Even earlier, an industrialist from Delhi-NCR bought four apartments at the same project for close to Rs 380 crore combined.

Scale is part of the story too. The Dahlias houses 420 residences, including 15 duplex penthouses, across 7.5 million sq ft, along with a 3.5 lakh sq ft clubhouse, and carries a project value of over Rs 40,000 crore.

DLF managing director Aakash Ohri says the development is about 65% sold, with prices now crossing Rs 1 lakh per sq ft, and a growing share of buyers coming in from outside Delhi-NCR, including NRIs.

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