Finolex Cables Q1 Result: Share Price Surges 12% As Revenue Spikes 44%, Profit Up 53%

Finolex Cables share price jumped over 12% after the comapny reported a strong Q1FY27 performance, with both revenue and profitability rising sharply. Consolidated net profit increased 53% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 249 crore, compared with Rs 163 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 44.3% to Rs 2,013 crore, from Rs 1,396 crore a year earlier. The bigger positive was operating profit. EBITDA jumped 79% to Rs 244 crore, compared with Rs 136 crore in Q1FY26.

This pushed the EBITDA margin to 12.1% from 9.8%, an improvement of 230 basis points. The combination of strong revenue growth and better margins suggests that the company managed to convert a significant part of its higher sales into operating profit.

The key takeaway from the results is that growth was not limited to one product category. The company's electrical cables segment generated Rs 1,767.45 crore, up from Rs 1,205.71 crore in the year-ago quarter. This segment also reported a result of Rs 181.97 crore, compared with Rs 117.38 crore last year.

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The communication cables business delivered an even faster increase. Revenue rose to Rs 176.47 crore from Rs 108.84 crore, while segment results jumped to Rs 52.52 crore from just Rs 1.30 crore.

However, copper rods remained weak. Revenue from this segment fell sharply to Rs 8.01 crore from Rs 403.42 crore a year earlier, and the segment reported a loss of Rs 3.41 crore, as per the BSE filings.

Finolex's product portfolio spans electrical and communication cables as well as electrical products. Its official website lists wires and cables, fans, water heaters, switches, switchgear, lighting and other products.

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