25% Decline In Six Months: RPG Group Stock Falls 4% After Q1 Results — Here's Why

Shares of KEC International slumped more than 4% on Tuesday, taking their decline over the past six months to more than 25%. Investors are tracking the company's June-quarter performance, with the results showing a sharp decline in net profit and EBITDA while revenue remained almost unchanged from the year-ago period. The stock is trading at Rs 455 apiece on NSE, down from its previous close at Rs 475.85. During the period, the benchmark index Nifty 50 declined 0.58%.

KEC International June Quarter Results

The RPG Group company reported a 41.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.6 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 124.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue was largely unchanged at Rs 5,024 crore, compared with Rs 5,023 crore a year ago.

The company's Ebitda declined 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 291 crore from Rs 350 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda margin stood at 5.8% in the June quarter, compared with 7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The sharp decline in profitability, despite broadly flat revenue, comes as the stock has already fallen more than 25% over the past six months.

Stock Movement

The stock extended its losses, declining 4.38% in intraday trade on Tuesday after the June earnings announcement.

However, the stock has been declining over a prolonged period now, losing over 43% over a year, and 38.37% in 2026 itself.

As of Aug. 10 2026, KEC International commanded a market cap of Rs 12,112 crore and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 22.88 times.

Investors will be watching the company's business growth and margin trajectory following the June-quarter results.

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