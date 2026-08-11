TCS Launches AI Adoption Center With Google In Mexico

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expanding its AI venture in Latin America, where companies are increasingly looking to put AI tools into actual business use.

TCS has partnered with Google Cloud to open a Gemini Experience Center in Mexico City. The centre will help companies build and deploy AI solutions for areas such as productivity, innovation and data analysis.

It is TCS' ninth Gemini Experience Center globally and its second in Latin America. The company opened its first centre in the region in São Paulo, Brazil, last year.

3,000-Plus AI Agents

The Gemini Experience Center has more than 3,000 industry- and context-aware AI agents developed by TCS using Gemini Enterprise. These agents are designed to integrate with customer environments and support enterprise use cases.

At the launch, TCS showcased applications including intelligent process assessment, fraud investigation for financial institutions, automated insurance claims processing, and generative AI-powered data acceleration.

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Targeting Multiple Industries

The Center will focus on developing industry-specific AI solutions across financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and energy and utilities.

CEO, TCS Latin America, Marcelo Wurmann said, “The Gemini Experience Center, launched by TCS, brings advanced AI capabilities closer to enterprises in Mexico, helping them turn ideas into practical, scalable solutions. Together with Google Cloud, we are creating a space for organizations to explore how technology can transform their operations and add greater value.”

This new facility is a part of a strategy of the IT giant to expand its global network of innovation Centers and promote responsible AI adoption. The company has been present in Mexico since 2003 and currently serves more than 260 clients with over 12,000 associates across the country.

Stock Movement

Shares of TCS remained neutral on Tuesday around 1.10 pm with marginal gains of 0.47%. The stock was trading at Rs 2,438.1 apiece on NSE, against its previous close at Rs 2,425.7.

During the past month, the stock, however, rallied almost 18%, compared to the benchmark index Nifty 50 gaining only 1.02% during the period.

Also Read: TCS Receives Employee Data Leak Alerts; Says No Impact To Customer Info

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