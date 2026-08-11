Siemens Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps To Rs 2,143 Crore, Revenue Rises 15% YoY

Heavy electrical equipment maker Siemens on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,143.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, registering a sharp jump from Rs 423 crore in the year-ago period.

Profits from discontinued operations, which is Low Voltage Motors (LVM) business, during the first quarter of FY27 was at Rs 1,799.7 crore as against Rs 1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Excluding this, the company said its profitability was impacted due to volatility in commodity prices, foreign exchange and increase in material costs. Its mobility business benefited from a one-time gain of Rs 39 crore.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 rose 14.8% to Rs 4,713.7 crore from Rs 4,107.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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Order income increased by 16.5% in Q1 FY 2027. The corresponding quarter of the previous year included a large order for signaling and train control technologies for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HighSpeed Rail corridor. Excluding the impact of this order, Order Income growth was 43.9%, Siemens said.

At the operational front, EBITDA in Q1FY27 fell 16.8% to Rs 431 crore from Rs 518 crore, while EBITDA margin declined to 9.1% from 12.6%, YoY.

“Domestic demand continues to be strong during the quarter, with ordering by both the private and public sectors. This was reflected in the Company's strong New Order growth during the quarter, primarily driven by Smart Infrastructure business. Our focus continues to be on profitable growth across all our businesses,” said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens.

At 2:45 PM, Siemens share price was trading 2.07% higher at Rs 4,001.30 apiece on the BSE.

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