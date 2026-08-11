RVNL Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 18% YoY To Rs 159 Crore; EBITDA More Than Triples

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) reported a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 results.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 159 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations or topline increased 10.5% YoY to Rs 4,321 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 3,909 crore in Q1FY26.

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At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to Rs 184 crore from Rs 55.9 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin consequently improved sharply to 4.3% in the June quarter, compared with 1.4% in Q1FY26.

Other income declined to Rs 141 crore from Rs 228 crore in the year-ago quarter, while tax expense increased to Rs 64 crore from Rs 39 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated in 2003 to undertake turnkey execution of rail infrastructure projects.

The company handles projects spanning railway track doubling, gauge conversion, new lines and electrification, while also expanding into metro rail, roads, port connectivity and other infrastructure projects through project management, fund mobilisation and public-private partnerships.

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