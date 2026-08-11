Insecticides Q1 Results: Net Profit Tanks 25%, Revenue Declines 12%

Insecticides (India) Ltd's consolidated net profit saw a 25% downturn to Rs 44 crore, according to it financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, as per an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday, The firm's profit in the preceding financial year was at Rs 58 crore.

The company's revenue saw a 12% decline to Rs 612 crore, compared to Rs 691 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 20% decrease to Rs 68 crore from Rs 85 crore previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 11.1% from 12.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Insecticides (India) Q1 (Cons, YoY) Highlights

Net Profit down 24.5% to Rs. 44 crore versus Rs. 58.1 crore

Revenue down 11.5% to Rs. 611.5 crore versus Rs. 691.1 crore

Ebitda down 20% to Rs. 67.6 crore versus Rs. 84.5 crore

Ebitda Margin at 11.1% versus 12.2%

Insecticides (India) Share Price Movement

Shares of Insecticides (India) were trading at a downturn of 1.82% to 637.95 at 3:09 p.m., compared to a 0.52 downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 649.65, compared to its previous close of Rs 649.80. During today's trading session, Insecticides (India) Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 603.35 to Rs 655.65.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 518.60 and a high of Rs 1,058.80. On the performance front, Insecticides (India) Ltd. share price is down 35.11% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is Rs 2,235.44 crore, with a P/E ratio of 13.45.

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