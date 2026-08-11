Balrampur Chini Q1 Results: Profit Slips 15% As Margins Contract; Revenue Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, August 11, reporting a 14.5% drop in net profit. The sugar manufacturing company's bottomline stood at Rs 44.1 crore in the quarter from Rs 51.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 6.2% to Rs 1,637 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1,542 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda dipped 14.7% to Rs 114 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 133 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted 7% year-on-year against 8.7%.

Balrampur Chini Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 14.5% at Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore.

Revenue up 6.2% at Rs 1,637 crore versus Rs 1,542 crore.

EBITDA down 14.7% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 133 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 170 bps at 7% versus 8.7%.

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