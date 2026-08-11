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Balrampur Chini Q1 Results: Profit Slips 15% As Margins Contract; Revenue Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore

The company's ebitda dipped 14.7% to Rs 114 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 133 crore in Q1FY26.

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Balrampur Chini Q1 Results: Profit Slips 15% As Margins Contract; Revenue Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore
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  • Balrampur Chini Mills Q1 net profit fell 14.5% to Rs 44.1 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue increased 6.2% to Rs 1,637 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2027
  • EBITDA declined 14.7% to Rs 114 crore compared to Rs 133 crore last year
What is the outlook for Balrampur Chini for the rest of the year?

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, August 11, reporting a 14.5% drop in net profit. The sugar manufacturing company's bottomline stood at Rs 44.1 crore in the quarter from Rs 51.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 6.2% to Rs 1,637 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1,542 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda dipped 14.7% to Rs 114 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 133 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted 7% year-on-year against 8.7%.

Balrampur Chini Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit down 14.5% at Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore.
  • Revenue up 6.2% at Rs 1,637 crore versus Rs 1,542 crore.
  • EBITDA down 14.7% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
  • EBITDA Margin down 170 bps at 7% versus 8.7%.

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