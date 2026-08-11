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Bhavish Aggarwal Teases Ola Energy Roadmap Ahead Of Virtual Aug 15 Launch

Unlike previous years, the EV company will not hold a physical event this year and is set to make announcements online.

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Bhavish Aggarwal Teases Ola Energy Roadmap Ahead Of Virtual Aug 15 Launch
  • Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at new product launches on August 15
  • The company will reveal more about Ola Energy and upcoming products online this year
  • No physical event will be held for the Independence Day announcements by Ola Electric
How will the partnership with Axis Energy work?

Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday, August 11 hinted at the launch of a range of products during Independence Day. He  is also expected to reveal more on Ola Energy and several upcoming launches. Unlike previous years, the EV company will not hold a physical event this year and is set to make announcements online.

In a post on the social media platform X, Aggarwal  said, "Getting ready for sharing a lot of exciting products on 15th Aug! We briefly mentioned about releasing more details on Mahashakti on 15th Aug. There is a lot more to share about Ola Energy and the products we have in the pipeline and some exciting launches! This year we will not be holding a physical event but will be an online announcement."

Aggarwal's announcement comes days after Ola Electric informed exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. to deploy 20 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) by 2032. BESS refers to large-scale battery systems that store electricity and release it when required, helping improve grid stability and support renewable energy integration.

The agreement marks the first partnership under Ola Mahashakti, the company's initiative to build battery storage infrastructure in India. Under the collaboration, the two companies will work towards deploying utility-scale energy storage projects over the coming years.

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