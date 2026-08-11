Govt Tells Meta To Align Policies With Indian Law, Demands 'Human-In-The-Loop' For Deepfakes

The government has asked Meta to align its content policies with Indian laws and the country's cultural context, while clarifying that it has not sought any overhaul of the platform's algorithms, sources told NDTV Profit.

The government's dialogue with Meta is set to continue, with the focus shifting to safeguards against harmful content, regulatory compliance and greater clarity on how content is identified, moderated and recommended on the platform.

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A key concern is the spread of deepfakes. The government has asked Meta to put in place a “human-in-the-loop” mechanism for reviewing and taking down suspected deepfake content, rather than relying solely on automated systems.

The government has also conveyed that content posted by prominent verified accounts should not automatically be categorised as deepfakes, and that such cases require appropriate human review before action is taken.

Meta has further been asked to introduce specific measures to ensure that deepfake content identified and removed from the platform does not recur.

The government has reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards child sexual abuse material (CSAM), stressing that there can be no compromise on action against such content.

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Separately, authorities also want greater clarity on how Meta's algorithms operate, particularly how they determine and recommend content to users.

The discussions come amid increasing government scrutiny of social media platforms over content moderation, deepfakes, algorithmic recommendations and compliance with Indian regulations.

The ongoing engagement is expected to focus on strengthening safeguards while ensuring that Meta's policies and enforcement mechanisms operate within the Indian legal framework.

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