Watch: Chinese Rocket Explodes Seconds After Liftoff In Launch Failure

China's Long March 7A (CZ-7A) rocket suffered a catastrophic failure after liftoff from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province on Monday, Aug. 10. The rocket lifted off at 8:02 pm Beijing time (12:02 GMT), according to China's state news agency Xinhua cited by Reuters.

The rocket was carrying the ChinaSat-4B, also known as Zhongxing-4B, a communications satellite intended for a high orbit.

Approximately 85 seconds after liftoff, the rocket broke apart and exploded in mid-air, producing a large fireball and a cloud of smoke and debris, according to Space.com's analysis of the launch footage.

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China officially described the incident as an "in-flight anomaly" and confirmed that the mission was unsuccessful. Xinhua stated that the cause of the explosion was being analysed and investigated.

The available footage indicates that the rocket was destroyed at a relatively low altitude and speed, meaning the satellite did not reach orbit, according to space expert Jonathan McDowell cited by Reuters.

Rocket and Mission Details

The vehicle was a Long March 7A, a medium-lift member of China's Long March family, designed primarily for missions requiring satellites to be placed into high Earth orbits. Space.com reported that the Long March 7A was roughly 60 metres (197 feet) tall and used the first two stages of the Long March 7 together with a third stage powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The rocket was operated by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). This was the 18th Long March 7A mission since the rocket's debut in 2020.

Why Did The Rocket Explode?

The precise cause has not yet been established publicly. Xinhua stated that the launch failed following an in-flight anomaly and that the cause was under analysis and investigation, Reuters reported.

Impact on China's Space Programme

The failure is a setback for China's launch programme, but experts cited by Reuters do not currently expect it to have a major impact on China's wider launch campaign. Orbital Gateway Consulting founder Blaine Curcio told Reuters that the damage appeared limited because the Long March 7A is primarily used for high-orbit communications missions rather than China's large-scale-low-Earth-orbit satellite deployments.

The failure could nevertheless prompt investigators to examine whether the problem was specific to this rocket or involved shared components, manufacturing processes or launch-site operations, Reuters reported.

Elon Musk's Reaction

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk also commented on a post about the failed launch on X. Reuters reported that Musk wrote that "rockets are insanely hard" and expressed hope that China would make a speedy recovery.

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