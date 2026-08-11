Zepto Warehouse Raided Near Bengaluru: Health Officials Flag 'Extremely Unhygienic' Conditions

Health officials have raided a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with the inspection team finding the facility in an extremely unhygienic condition.

The latest inspection comes as the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department intensifies its special drives to check food safety and hygiene standards at food preparation and storage facilities.

Earlier, a special team inspected the quality, safety, storage, labelling and food handling practices at the main kitchens and food preparation units of Indira Canteens in Gottigere, Lingarajapuram and Singasandra.

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The inspections, conducted under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with applicable FSSAI rules and regulations, found several violations, including non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling conditions.

Notices were issued to the food business operators of all three establishments, with the department recommending that cases be filed before the respective Adjudicating Officers for further legal action.

The warehouse at the Gottigere Indira Canteen was also sealed after officials found unhygienic food handling and storage conditions.

Officials collected samples of pulses, turmeric powder, cooking oil, jaggery, salt, sugar and other prepared food items from the establishments. The samples have been sent to designated food laboratories for analysis to determine their quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

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The department said strict legal action would be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations.

"The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will continue to undertake such special inspection drives to ensure that the public is provided with safe, wholesome, hygienic and quality food," the department said.

A Zepto spokesperson, while commenting on the news, said routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight.

"We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene," the spokesperson added.

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