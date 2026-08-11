Direct Tax Mop-Up Rises 23% In FY27 So Far Amid Strong Corporate, Individual Contributions

India's net direct tax collection rose 23.09% year-on-year to Rs 8.11 lakh crore between April 1 and August 10, 2026, signalling strong growth in the government's tax revenue during the ongoing financial year. The latest figures were released based on provisional government data.

Gross direct tax collections, before accounting for refunds, increased 19.75% to Rs 9.55 lakh crore during the period. The government issued refunds worth around Rs 1.43 lakh crore, up 3.79% from the corresponding period last year.

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Corporate and Non-Corporate Tax Collections

Net corporate tax collections increased to Rs 2.70 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.26 lakh crore in the year-ago period. It represents a significant improvement in corporate tax receipts.

Net non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals and several other taxpayer categories, rose to Rs 5.07 lakh crore from Rs 4.11 lakh crore a year earlier.

The data also showed strong growth in Securities Transaction Tax (STT). Net STT collections climbed to Rs 33,823.74 crore, compared with Rs 22,354.31 crore during the same period last year.

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Overall, gross direct tax collections increased by Rs 1.57 lakh crore from Rs 7.97 lakh crore as of August 10 last year to Rs 9.55 lakh crore this year.

The figures cover taxes paid by companies, individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, associations and other taxable entities. The rise in collections provides a positive signal for the government's revenue position in FY27.

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