Belated Returns To Revised ITR: Here's A Checklist Of Every Income Tax Deadline Remaining This Year

Missing the original ITR deadline does not mean you can no longer file your return. For Assessment Year 2026-27, different categories of taxpayers have different deadlines, while those who have already missed their applicable date still have options to file a belated or revised return.

The key dates to keep in mind now are Aug. 31, Oct. 31, Nov. 30 and Dec. 31, depending on the taxpayer category and type of return. A revised return can be filed later, up to March 31, 2027, subject to the applicable rules. However, filing after the original deadline can involve a late fee, interest and other consequences.

What Are The ITR Deadlines For Different Taxpayers

For AY 2026-27, the applicable deadlines vary depending on the taxpayer and whether an audit is required:

July 31, 2026: Salaried individuals, pensioners and other taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited.

Aug. 31, 2026: Non-audit business owners and professionals.

Oct. 31, 2026: Taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit.

Nov. 30, 2026: Taxpayers covered under transfer-pricing provisions.

Dec. 31, 2026: Last date for filing a belated return.

March 31, 2027: Last date for filing a revised return, subject to the applicable conditions.

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If You Missed The July 31 Deadline

For individuals and other taxpayers not requiring an audit, the original due date was July 31, 2026. If the return was not filed by then, taxpayers can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026, or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

A belated return can attract a late-filing fee of Rs 1,000 if total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 in other cases. Interest under Section 234A may also apply where there is unpaid tax liability.

What Is A Belated ITR?

A belated return is an ITR filed after the original due date. It gives taxpayers another opportunity to report their income even after missing the deadline, but the late filing can have financial and tax-related consequences. One important consequence is that certain losses may not be available for carry-forward when the return is filed late.

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What If You Need To Correct Your ITR?

If you have already filed your ITR but later discover an error or missing information, you can file a revised return. For AY 2026-27, the revised-return deadline is March 31, 2027. "Revised Return: Section 263(5)- Within 12 months from the end of the relevant tax year, or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier," according to the Income Tax Department.

What Is An Updated Return?

An updated return (ITR-U) can be filed within 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year. The option is available even if the taxpayer has not filed an earlier return for that year. Additional tax of 25% or 50% may apply, depending on the circumstances.

What Happens If You File Late?

Apart from the late-filing fee, taxpayers with unpaid tax liability may also have to pay interest. The Income Tax Department states that filing after the due date can attract a fee of up to Rs 5,000, along with interest where applicable. So, taxpayers who have missed their original deadline should check which category they fall into and file within the next applicable deadline rather than waiting until the final date.

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