Corporate Actions This Week: Indus Towers, PTC India, Gland Pharma, HAL, HPCL, REC | Full List

The D-Street will see a host of corporate actions this week as 98 companies have set their record dates between Aug. 10 and 14, including Indus Towers, PTC India, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, KPIT Technologies, Bharat Electronics, Godrej Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation of India and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for corporate action payouts and allocations. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming action.

Indus Towers will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 10 for a dividend of Rs 14 per share, while PTC India will trade ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share. Majestic Auto has announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share, while Styrenix Performance Materials will trade ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share. All four companies have fixed Aug. 10 as the record date.

A host of companies will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 11. Godfrey Phillips India has announced a final dividend of Rs 33 per share, while Gland Pharma has declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share. Kirloskar Industries will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 13 per share, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. All these companies have Aug. 11 as the record date.

Among other notable names, Castrol India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share, while Sudarshan Chemical Industries has declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, while Symphony will trade ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Several companies will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 12. Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has announced a final dividend of Rs 120 per share, while Neelamalai Agro Industries has declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share. Narmada Gelatines will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 11 per share, while Voith Paper Fabrics India will trade ex-dividend for a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

KPIT Technologies has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share, while Uniparts India will trade ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share. Computer Age Management Services has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, and H.G. Infra Engineering has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

A large number of companies will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 13. Godrej Consumer Products has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, while Power Grid Corporation of India has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. Bharat Electronics will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share, while Century Enka has announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Prestige Estates Projects has declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, while RailTel Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. The Ramco Cements has announced a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, while Usha Martin has declared a final dividend of Rs 3.75 per share. The record date for these companies is Aug. 13.

Companies including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindustan Aeronautics and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 14. Apollo Hospitals has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per share, while HAL has declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. HPCL will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 19.25 per share, while Indian Oil Corporation has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Federal Bank will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share, while REC has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.55 per share. NCC has announced a dividend of Rs 2.20 per share, while RBL Bank will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share. Sonata Software has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Apart from dividends, Indus Infra Trust, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Anantam Highways Trust, Bagmane Prime Office REIT and INTERISE TRUST have announced income distributions, with their record dates falling during the week.

Here is the full list of corporate actions for the week:

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