IPOs This Week: Milky Mist, Dhoot Transmission, Among Others To To Hit Primary Market

Four initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to enter India's primary market this week. Mainboard initial public offerings from Milky Mist Dairy Food, Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics will open for subscription, while SME offering from Fascinate Textile is set to open, according to NSE data.

Milky Mist IPO

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,553 crore. The proposed IPO includes a fresh issue of 10.20 crore shares totalling Rs 1,428 crore and offer for sale of 89 lakh shares, up to Rs 125 crore. The issue opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 11 and closes on Thursday, August 13 in the range of Rs 133 to Rs140. Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO will list on NSE and BSE.

Dhoot Transmission IPO

Dhoot Transmission's initial public offering will include fresh issues of shares worth Rs 1,400 crore and offer for sale of up to 1.63 crore shares. The issue opens for subscription on Monday, August 10 and closes on Wednesday, August 12 in the price range of Rs 829 to Rs 871. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

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Molbio Technologies IPO

Molbio Diagnostics IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 25 lakh shares totalling Rs 200 crore and offer for sale of 92 lakh shares.The public issue will open from Monday, 10 August 2026 till Wednesday, 12 August 2026. The price band for the public issue is set at Rs 768 to Rs 807 per share. Molbio Diagnostics will list on NSE and BSE.

Fascinate Textile

Fascinate Textiles IPO is a book build issue of Rs 66.98 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 35 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 53.94 crore and offer for sale of 8 lakh shares totalling Rs 13.04 crores. The issue opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 11, and ends on Thursday, August 13. Fascinate Textiles will list on the NSE SME.

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