Hormuz Stand-off: Iran Promises A Deal, Refuses to Blink First

A deal with Oman to decide control over the Strait of Hormuz was close, Iran said, while at the same time noting that it was not close enough to free up the key maritime trade route.

The announcement came in the backdrop of United Arab Emirates flagging that Iran had hit another ship there on Saturday. The agreement between Oman and Iran is considered crucial for a broader MoU between the United States and Tehran to end the war which incepted nearly six months ago.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi highlighted that Iran and Oman were "very close" to an framework on a new shipping route through the strait, but re-opening the waterway would depend on other factors such as America's compensation to Iran.

United States is yet to officially comment on the most recent developments in the agreement, but it did antipicate a deal to be in place sooner, reuters cited an anonymous official as saying.

However, on Saturday it reportedly said that it is working on arrangements to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, with Washington seeking assurances from Iran that ships using the waterway will not be targeted.

ALSO READ: US Working On Plan For Safe Ship Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz: Report

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region and continuing disruptions to maritime traffic through the narrow waterway, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

In addition to what Araqchi said, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council listed a comprehensive set of demands such as, end of US threats against Iran, stopping aggression against Iran and its Lebanese, ​Palestinian, Yemeni and Iraqi allies, lifting a blockade and sanctions on Iran and freeing Iranian assets.

So far, Oman has said that negotiations regarding control of the trade route have been positive, while it also condemned any actions and attacks that would jeopardise the integrity of said negotiations without pinning the blame on any one particular party.

"Oman stresses the importance of avoiding any actions that could affect these ​negotiations and the progress achieved in a manner that takes into account the interests of all parties," the foreign ministry stated.

Iran is discussing a temporary route with Oman, while awaiting a resolution to technical and legal issues surrounding a permanent route as the previous shipping traffic separation scheme through the strait was no longer acceptable to the country, Araqchi underlined.

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