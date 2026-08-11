Bata India Q1 Results: Profit Up 23%; Dividend Of Rs 25 Declared; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Bata India Ltd reported a 23% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, even as revenue growth remained modest, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 64 crore from Rs 52 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations increased 3.9% year-on-year to Rs 979 crore, compared with Rs 942 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operating performance remained resilient, with the Ebitda rising 2.6% to Rs 204 crore from Rs 199 crore a year earlier. However, the Ebitda margin narrowed to 20.8% from 21.1% in the year-ago period, indicating some pressure on operating profitability despite growth in absolute Ebitda.

The profit growth outpaced revenue growth during the quarter, suggesting an improvement in bottom-line performance despite subdued topline expansion. The company maintained an operating margin above 20% amid an evolving discretionary consumption environment.

Bata India also announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share. The company had earlier informed the exchanges that the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the interim dividend will be Wednesday.

The company also had announced the dividend payout date. The interim dividend will be paid from Wednesday, September 2, 2026 onwards to eligible members.

Going ahead, sustained revenue growth and the company's ability to defend margins will remain key monitorables as consumer demand and discretionary spending trends influence the footwear retail sector.

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