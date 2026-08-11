India's Got Latent: Samay Raina Mocks Badshah With Honey Singh's 'Brown Rang' Joke

Samay Raina once again managed to turn a long-standing music industry debate into a funny moment. His latest joke has been making waves online after he mentioned Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the ongoing 'Brown Rang' controversy from India's Got Latent.

Samay Raina's Viral Roast

This happened during the second bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, which came out on Aug. 10. While performing, Samay grabbed the microphone and made a humorous take on Honey Singh's hit song 'Brown Rang'.

He said, "Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main," followed by, "Karta maa-behen hoon main, mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho." The unexpected mention made the crowd laugh and quickly became a hot topic from the episode.

The clip has been shared on social media, where people have taken notice of Samay's straight-talking and no-holds-barred style. Some viewers called it a sharp roast, while others had mixed opinions about the joke.

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Why Did Samay Bring Up 'Brown Rang'?

The mention ties into the long-running conflict involving Mafia Mundeer, the hip-hop group that once included both Honey Singh and Badshah before they parted ways. The 'Brown Rang' controversy has come up many times over the years, especially when it comes to who actually wrote the song.

Badshah had previously claimed he wrote the lyrics, while Honey Singh was responsible for the beats.

Even though Badshah said earlier this year that he wanted to leave the old disagreement behind, fans still keep talking about it. Samay's joke has now brought the controversy back into the spotlight, but in a completely different way.

About India's Got Latent Season 2

India's Got Latent Season 2 started on June 20, 2026. Regular episodes are available on Netflix and YouTube, while bonus episodes are released separately for YouTube members.

The first bonus episode featured Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM, and Rohan Joshi. With Bonus Episode 2, Samay Raina has once again created a viral moment by using a familiar music industry issue in a comedy setting.

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