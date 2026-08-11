Mirzapur: The Movie Official Trailer Releases: Kaleen Bhaiya's Power-Packed Dialogue Steals The Show

The creators of Mirzapur: The Movie have finally released the highly anticipated trailer, giving fans a peek at a bigger and more intense part of the beloved series.
The film includes lots of action, political battles, and high-risk fights, promising to bring the world of Mirzapur to life in a new cinematic way while bringing back some of its famous characters in a fresh story.
Trailer Breakdown
The trailer starts with Pankaj Tripathi's character, Kaleen Bhaiya, who says a strong line: "'Gaddi na toh virasat se milti hai, na siyasat se...woh sirf aur sirf baahubal se milti hai, aur tikti hai darr pe.' (The throne is gained neither by inheritance nor by politics. It is earned only through brute strength, and it is sustained by fear)"
As the fight for Mirzapur's power increases, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) clash in a violent battle for control, with Kaleen Bhaiya reminding everyone that real leaders command killings, they don't do them themselves.
Social Media Reactions
The trailer has created a lot of excitement on social media.
#MirzapurTheMovie TRAILER - AN ABSOLUTE BANGER!— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 11, 2026
Way, WAY better than expected. The big-screen treatment is evident, yet the rawness, intensity and signature flavour that made the #Mirzapur series iconic remain intact.
The long promo is packed with solid whistle-worthy and… pic.twitter.com/jAhNdYDMQi
DOUBLE DIGIT OPENING GUARANTEED - LIKH KAR LE LO#MirzapurTheMovie is a solid bhaukaal in the offering and if the trailer is any indication, this one will be a superb drama with several pop moments in there which will not just add on to the nostalgia of the blockbuster web… pic.twitter.com/am0pNyA800— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 11, 2026
What an absolute BEAST of a trailer— Jayaraman (@JournoJRaman) August 11, 2026
Dialogue is pure dynamite & every character is GOAT-tier
This is exactly how you cut a trailer, keeping the true soul & raw madness of the show 100% intact@FarOutAkhtar #MirzapurTheMovie @TripathiiPankaj #Mirzapurpic.twitter.com/QqRBvmX1Gn
Mirzapur understood the assignment. You don't take an OTT phenomenon to theatres by simply making it bigger.— अपना Bollywood???? (@Apna_Bollywood) August 11, 2026
You bring back the characters people emotionally associate with the phenomenon.
Munna. Kaleen. Guddu.
Now let's see if nostalgia can do well. #MirzapurTheMovie
Story And What To Expect
Mirzapur: The Movie continues the crime story that made the streaming series so popular. While it builds on the world from Season 1, the film tells a new story rather than just continuing the series. Be prepared for a mix of gang wars, revenge, changing alliances, and a full-on fight for control of Mirzapur.
Guddu Pandit tries to build his own empire, while Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and other rivals keep fighting for power. Other characters like Beena Tripathi, Golu Gupta, Sweety Gupta, and Babban Babua also play important roles as the conflict grows.
Cast And Crew
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.
The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.
Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date
Mirzapur: The Movie will release in theatres on September 4, 2026.
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Watch Trailer Here:
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