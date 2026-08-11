Bumble Shifts Strategy, Now Anyone Can Text First After Matching On Dating App

Bumble, the popular dating application will now enable anyone to make the first move after matching with another user, pivoting away from its prior configuration where a conversation would only be enabled if woman users texted first, signalling a shift in its strategy, as per a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The change will be implement across the world on the app on Tuesday, The firm is also expanding the response window time for replying to a message after matching to 72 hours from 24 hours, due to users previously stating that they felt pressured to reply as soon as possible due to the one-day limit.

The company will also be implementing an onscreen prompt feature which will recommend that users write a more elaborate and intentional first message in order to encourage users to refrain from writing first messages consist of single word such as 'Hey' or 'Hi'.

Up to 62% of users that Bumble polled stated that they feel more confident when they have a choice in how and when conversations start.

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The app had already begun moving away from gendered norms regarding who texted first with the introduction of the 'Opening Moves' feature, where men could respond to a prompt of their match's choosing, giving them the avenue to get the first word in.

Same sex matches as well as non-binary users were also automatically exempt from this norm, with either party having the option to make the first move.

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