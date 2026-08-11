Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: MCU Film Maintains Strong Hold

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still doing really well in India and it's showing strong numbers in important areas, which is helping it do well at the box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13

Based on Sacnilk data, Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie earned Rs 4.39 crore net in India on Day 13 so far. The film is currently running across 9,765 shows nationwide.

So far, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 427.44 crore, and its India gross collection is Rs 511.11 crore. However, the final numbers for the day are still coming in.

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Language-Wise Box Office Performance

As per Sacnilk, the Hindi version of the film did the best on Tuesday, earning Rs 2.15 crore net from 4,877 showtimes with an impressive 86% occupancy. The English version made Rs 2.01 crore net by showing in 4,018 shows, with a 15% occupancy.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 14 lakh from 487 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 9 lakh from 383 shows.

Second Week Performance

According to Sacnilk, after collecting Rs 334.75 crore net in India during its first week, the superhero film continued its strong run in the second week. It earned Rs 15 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11. On Day 12, the film collected Rs 7.60 crore, before adding Rs 4.39 crore (live) on Day 13.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The movie also includes Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in key roles. It is the latest chapter in the Marvel superhero franchise, following Peter Parker as he deals with new challenges while trying to balance his personal life with his duties as Spider-Man.

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