Delta Corp Q1 Results: Gaming Firm Swings To Net Loss On One-Time Hit; Revenue Down 8%

Delta Corp swung to a consolidated net loss of Rs 212.42 crore in the June quarter from a profit of Rs 29.46 crore a year ago, hit by a one-time exceptional charge related to GST liabilities.

The gaming and hospitality company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 168.55 crore from Rs 184.17 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income stood at Rs 178.14 crore, down from Rs 195.84 crore a year earlier.

The company recognised an exceptional charge of Rs 306.73 crore during the quarter following the Supreme Court's May 27, 2026 judgment on GST applicability to online gaming, betting, gambling and casino transactions. The provision comprises estimated GST of Rs 143.89 crore, interest of Rs 148.45 crore and penalty of Rs 14.39 crore.

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Before the exceptional item, Delta Corp reported a profit before tax of Rs 27.74 crore, down from Rs 37.57 crore in Q1 FY26. After the exceptional charge and other adjustments, loss before tax stood at Rs 279.79 crore.

On the operating front, casino gaming revenue fell to Rs 151.85 crore from Rs 172.71 crore a year ago, while hospitality revenue rose to Rs 16.55 crore from Rs 12 crore. Casino gaming segment profit declined to Rs 19.95 crore from Rs 27.30 crore.

Delta Corp's EBITDA, as per the company's reported numbers, stood at Rs 31.5 crore, down 19.5% YoY, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.7% from 21.3%.

The company said it continues to believe it has strong grounds to contest aspects of the GST matter, including the computation, interest and penalty, and has made the provision on a prudence basis while reserving its rights to litigate.

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Separately, Delta Corp said it shut its Deltin Denzong Casino in Sikkim during the quarter to improve operational efficiency and long-term profitability. King Casino was also not operational during the quarter as it vacated its earlier Mandovi River location and prepares for deployment of a new vessel.

The board has also fixed August 17 as the record date for the proposed final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

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