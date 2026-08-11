Spotify Introduces New Label For AI-Generated Artist Identities

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that artist profiles build on artificial intelligence-generated identities will now carry a visible "AI Persona" badge from mid-September 2026 and their music will be removed from all recommendations by default, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.

The badges will appear on artist profile pages, in search results and across playlists. Unless a user actively follows an AI artist, their music will not appear in editorial picks, algorithm suggestions or personalised playlists.

Spotify said it will not rely only on artists declaring themselves. It will independently review profiles where the name and imagery appear to be AI-generated, starting with the most-listened-to accounts first.

A flood of Ai-generated music uploaded at scale has pushed real artists off Spotify's recommendation feeds. The company said its programming is focused on "elevating music from authentic artists building careers in music", as reported by TechCrunch.

Importantly, the badge judges the artist's identity not the music itself. A real human using AI tools will not be flagged.

Spotify introduced its first AI music policy in September 2025, banning unauthorised AI voice clones and deepfakes. The platform uses AI itself for its DJ feature, Prompted Playlists and a music assistant chatbot and has signed deals with Universal Music Group and Merlin to allow AI-generated remixes, with royalties going back to original artists.

In months ahead, Spotify will also roll out a tool allowing users to directly report artist profiles that appear to be AI-generated but have not yet been labelled.

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