Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's Comeback Film Nears Rs 2 Crore Before Release

Excitement is steadily building for Awarapan 2 as the Emraan Hashmi-starrer gears up for its theatrical release. The film has started registering encouraging advance booking numbers across India, with ticket sales picking up in several key markets ahead of its opening day.

Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 70.62 lakh gross from advance ticket sales across India. The film has sold 21,160 tickets for its first day across 2,699 shows. Including block bookings, the first-day booking gross currently stands at Rs 1.9 crore.

NCR Leads Advance Sales

As per Sacnilk, the National Capital Region has emerged as the strongest market with Rs 18.87 lakh in bookings, which increases to Rs 40.11 lakh including block seats. Mumbai follows with Rs 10.41 lakh (Rs 27.82 lakh with block seats), while Hyderabad has collected Rs 2.95 lakh (Rs 11.37 lakh with block seats).

Among other major centres, Jaipur has recorded Rs 3.08 lakh, Kolkata has contributed Rs 2.98 lakh, Pune has registered Rs 2.57 lakh, and Lucknow has added Rs 1.99 lakh in advance sales.

State-Wise Performance

Sacnilk trade figures show that Delhi is currently leading among states and union territories with Rs 18.87 lakh in advance bookings. Maharashtra follows with Rs 16.51 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh has registered Rs 6.29 lakh. Gujarat has collected Rs 5.86 lakh, followed by Rajasthan with Rs 3.92 lakh and West Bengal with Rs 3.44 lakh.

In terms of occupancy, Telangana is leading with 16%, followed by Karnataka at 8%, Uttarakhand at 7%, and Uttar Pradesh at 6%.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and serves as the sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. The film continues the franchise's action-drama legacy while introducing a fresh storyline.

Backed by Vishesh Films, the sequel has generated considerable buzz among fans eager to see Emraan Hashmi reprise the emotional and intense space associated with the original film.

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