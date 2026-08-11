Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Suzlon Energy, LIC, Dr Reddy's And Tata Tech — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Life Insurance Corp. Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ITC (CMP: Rs 279)

Shah: Hold

Has been trading in a downtrend.

Advice to keep stop loss of Rs 275.

If that triggers, can exit.

Strong resistance at Rs 290, if that is surpassed, look for targets of Rs 310 on the upside.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 47.50)

Shah: Avoid

Given a breakdown.

Support of Rs 51, broken out on downside.

Short term view remains negative.

As long as Rs 51 is not taken out decisively on the upside with volumes, view remains negative.

Can expect further selling pressure to gap area of Rs 43.

Vedanta Oil And Gas (CMP: Rs 39.67)

Agarwal: Buy

Can enter the stock.

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Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 865.20)

Agarwal: Hold

Hold on to the stock.

Life Insurance Corp. (CMP: Rs 406)

Shah: Hold

Support of Rs 380 is crucial.

Bullish as long as that is not breached.

Expecting it to move higher towards Rs 430-Rs 450.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 1,205)

Agarwal: Hold

Hold for 12-15 months.

Can add in terms of current levels.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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