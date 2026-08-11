Food, Music And Staycations: Here's Where To Celebrate India's 80th Independence Day In Dubai

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Dubai's Indian community will celebrate India's 80th Independence Day with cultural performances, special meals and family-friendly activities.

Here are some ways to mark the occasion, from Indian cuisine and live music to family staycation offers, according to a report by The Khaleej Times.

Take In Three Days Of Indian Storytelling And Music

Chitthi Aayi Hai – Echoes from the Homeland will be held at The Junction in Al Quoz from August 14 to 16, bringing together music, literature and storytelling.

The three-day festival will feature 12 cultural events, including ghazals, Sufi and devotional music, Qawwali, poetry, traditional folk arts and Dastaangoi, an Urdu oral storytelling tradition.

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The programme includes Aman Singh Hora's ghazal-jamming experience Musafir and a musical tribute to ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. Amrut Kotasthane will perform devotional music in the traditional Haveli Sangeet style.

Qawwali performances by Aftab Qadri and Amil Sabri will pay tribute to the musical legacies of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Amir Khusro and Kabir. Rajasthani storyteller Sikandar Khan will present three Dastaangoi performances drawing on Indian folklore, humour and literary classics.

Tickets for the performances are available through District and Platinumlist.

Turn The Celebrations Into A Family Getaway

Families can extend the Independence Day celebrations with a stay at LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai, which is offering Indian and Pakistani families a Kids Go Free deal along with an additional 10% discount on overnight stays.

The offer also applies to mixed-nationality families if at least one member is Indian or Pakistani. Guests will need to provide proof of nationality at check-in.

The hotel offers LEGO-themed rooms, play areas, character meet-and-greets, in-room treasure hunts, nightly entertainment and a swimming pool.

Reservations for the limited-time offer must be made by August 30 for stays completed by September 30.

Enjoy An Independence Day Brunch Along Dubai Creek

Greenhouse Social at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek will host a one-day Indian Independence Day brunch on August 15, featuring dishes from across India.

The menu includes Indian favourites such as Paneer Tikka, Hariyali Marinated Chicken, Mumbai Masala Pav, Butter Chicken, Sarson Ka Saag with Makai Roti, Dal Pancharathna and Mutton Biryani. Desserts include Gulab Jamun, Shahi Tukda and Suji Ka Halwa.

Children can take part in activities such as balloon twisting and face painting. Families can also participate in a Best Dressed competition, with the winning family receiving a brunch voucher for four future visits. Confirmed brunch reservations will also be eligible for Tanishq jewellery vouchers.

The brunch is priced at Dh199 per person.

Celebrate With An Independence Day Buffet For Dh80

Purani Dilli will host special Independence Day buffets on August 15 at its Bur Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road venues.

The buffet will feature Indian favourites and dishes inspired by the colours of the Indian flag. Live patriotic music will accompany dinner at both locations.

The buffet is priced at Dh80 per person. At the Bur Dubai outlet, dinner will be served from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM, while the Four Points by Sheraton venue on Sheikh Zayed Road will operate from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

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Both locations charge Dh80 per person for the buffet. Celebrate Independence Day with an authentic culinary experience as Purani Dilli hosts a special dining event on Aug. 15 across two Dubai locations.

Guests can enjoy traditional flavours at Purani Dilli in Bur Dubai from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM, or at the Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road starting slightly earlier, from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM. The experience is priced at Dh80 per person at both venues.

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