Indian Demand For Dubai Real Estate Stays Strong Despite West Asia Jitters

Indian citizens accounted for at least one in five property acquisitions in the first half of 2026, demonstrating the continued strength of Indian demand for Dubai real estate. Strong fundamentals and high rental yields have kept long-term capital flows from high-net-worth Indian individuals stable notwithstanding regional uncertainties.

According to the Vice Chairman of Danube Properties, Anis Sajan, 50–60% of the company's clientele is Indian, and demand remains strong despite geopolitical unrest in West Asia.

According to Sajan, the developer in Dubai has not seen any significant effects on its operations since the fighting started. Resale requests have largely remained consistent with prior trends, cancellations are still rare, and payment failures are insignificant, as per a report by The Money Control.

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“Within Danube Properties, Indian buyers generally account for 50-60 per cent of our customer base,” Sajan added.

He made it clear that the number only applies to Danube's sales and isn't indicative of Dubai's real estate market as a whole.

Customers are categorised by nationality by Danube based on their passports, not on where they live or how they make their money. According to Sajan, government officials likewise adopt a similar approach when reporting on the market more broadly.

As a result, Indian passport holders from all markets are included in the company's Indian buyer category. These consumers are not divided by Danube based on whether they live in India, the United Arab Emirates, or another nation.

In Dubai's residential real estate market, Indian nationals have become a significant buyer segment. According to earlier estimates from Anarock Property Consultants, Indians made up around 23% of all foreign residential purchases in Dubai in 2025, purchasing properties valued at Rs 85,000–95,000 crore.

Rather than reflecting the market as a whole, Danube's much larger share reflects the makeup of the developer's own clientele.

According to Sajan, each client finances the company's off-plan properties through their own financial arrangements. Personal savings, foreign earnings, and other respectable sources are examples of these. Danube does not keep a transaction-by-transaction analysis of how customers pay for their products.

The remarks are made at a time when Dubai's real estate industry is still drawing significant foreign investment. According to the Dubai Land Department, real estate investments totalled Rs 4.49 lakh crore (AED 173 billion) in 57,744 transactions during the first quarter of 2026.

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During the quarter, foreign investment grew by 26% to Rs 3.85 lakh crore (AED148.35 billion), while the total amount of foreign investments increased by 11% to 48,445. During that time, 60,303 real estate transactions were registered in the emirate, an increase of 6% from the previous year.

According to Danube's experience, there hasn't been a significant rise in cancellations, late payments, or resale requests during the most recent period of regional unpredictability.

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