iPhone 20 Pro Leaks: Borderless Display And Tiny Punch-Hole Cutout Tipped

Barely has the iPhone 18 Pro series settled onto store shelves, details about its successor are already circulating online. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup arrived recently with fresh colour options, upgraded cameras and Apple's A20 Pro chip, but attention has already shifted to what the iPhone 20 Pro series might bring when it launches around the same time next year.

What The Leaked Display Specs Show

According to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, the standard iPhone 20 Pro is expected to carry a 6.41 inch display with a resolution of 2686 × 1236 pixels, a modest step up from the iPhone 18 Pro's 6.3 inch screen and its 2622 × 1206 resolution. The larger Pro Max variant is reportedly holding steady at 6.9 inches, the same size as its predecessor, but with resolution climbing to 2912 × 1340 pixels, up from the iPhone 18 Pro Max's 2868 × 1320.

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A Major Design Shift On The Way

Beyond screen size, the bigger story tipped for this generation is a curved, borderless display design, a real departure from the flat panels Apple has used for years. The series is also said to bring a much smaller punch-hole cutout housing the Dynamic Island, shrinking the hardware footprint on the front of the display.

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Apple's design history makes this a notable reversal. Curved edges were actually standard on iPhones through the 11th generation, only giving way to flat sides once the iPhone 12 arrived, a look the company has carried through every release since.

Bringing curves back would undo roughly six years of consistent design language in one generation. The timing lines up with a symbolic milestone too, since the iPhone 20 Pro series is expected to arrive around the iPhone's 20th anniversary, an occasion that would give Apple a natural excuse for a bolder redesign than usual.

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Still A Long Way Off

With roughly a year still standing between now and launch, it's worth treating these details as early and unconfirmed. A quad curved design may be the current direction, but specifics like this often shift as devices move through internal testing and further prototyping.

Current buyers don't need to wait around though, since the iPhone 18 Pro already covers most needs well on its own. It's really only shoppers curious about Apple's anniversary redesign, and in no rush to upgrade, who have a real reason to hold off and watch how these rumors develop.

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