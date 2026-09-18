iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Sale Begins: What Will The EMI Cost For 12, 9, 6 And 3 Months?

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have gone on sale in India, giving customers the option to purchase the company's latest flagship smartphones through EMI plans.

The new models are available through Apple's official online store, Apple retail stores and authorised retailers.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB model. Customers can choose from different EMI tenures, depending on their preferred payment plan.



iPhone 18 Pro EMI Breakdown



The iPhone 18 Pro 256GB model is listed at Rs 1,64,900. According to Apple's EMI calculator, customers choosing a three-month tenure will pay a monthly instalment of Rs 56,438. For six months, the monthly EMI stands at Rs 28,779, while the nine-month plan comes with a monthly instalment of Rs 19,564.

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Customers opting for a 12-month tenure will pay Rs 14,961 per month. The figures are based on a credit card EMI plan at 15.99% per annum, displayed in Apple's calculator. The total repayment amount varies depending on the selected tenure.



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iPhone 18 Pro Max EMI Breakdown



The iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB model starts at Rs 1,79,900 in India. According to Apple's official EMI calculator, the monthly instalment for the three-month plan is Rs 64,994. Customers choosing a six-month tenure will pay Rs 33,142 per month, while the nine-month plan comes with an EMI of Rs 22,531. For the 12-month plan, the monthly instalment stands at Rs 17,229.



These figures are also based on the 15.99% per annum credit card EMI rate displayed in the calculator. The total repayment amount depends on the selected tenure and applicable charges.



Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: What Buyers Should Know



The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max come with different storage options, allowing customers to choose a model based on their requirements. Buyers can check Apple's official website for the latest pricing, available configurations and payment options. Customers should also check the applicable bank terms, processing fees and interest rates before choosing an EMI plan.

The final payable amount may vary depending on the selected bank and payment option. For buyers planning to purchase the new iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max, EMI allows the cost to be spread across several months instead of paying the entire amount upfront. However, choosing a longer tenure may increase the overall repayment amount.



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