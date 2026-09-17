ASUS Vivobook Laptop Launched In India: Price, Features, Availability

ASUS has launched a refreshed range of Vivobook laptops in India, offering different screen sizes, processor options and form factors. The lineup includes the Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook 16.

The new Vivobook range is positioned around portability, performance and battery life. The company has also introduced the ASUS Wireless Silent Mouse MW103 as a companion accessory, according to the Times of India.

Features And Specifications

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Vivobook S14 and S16 are designed for users who need a balance between performance and portability. Some variants come with Snapdragon processors, which are aimed at delivering efficient performance and longer battery life.

The lineup also includes Flip models with convertible designs. These laptops can be used in different modes, including laptop, tent and tablet modes, making them suitable for presentations, taking notes and entertainment.

The standard Vivobook models are aimed at students and professionals who need a laptop for everyday work, browsing, online classes and multitasking. Depending on the model, users can get modern Intel, AMD or Snapdragon processors, along with SSD storage and Windows 11.

ASUS is also focusing on colour options and premium looking designs under its "Your Vibe. Your Colour" campaign. However, specifications such as display resolution, RAM, storage and battery capacity differ across models.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Launch Today: Where To Watch, Expected Price And Features

Availability In India

The new ASUS Vivobook laptops are available through ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS online store and authorised retail partners. Selected models may also be available through online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Buyers should check the official ASUS website for the exact configuration, colour, price and availability before purchasing.

ASUS Vivobook Price In India

The ASUS Vivobook lineup is priced from Rs 89,990 in India. The Vivobook 16 starts at Rs 89,990, while the Vivobook S14 Flip starts at Rs 1,09,990. The Vivobook S14 and S16 are priced from Rs 1,18,990 and Rs 1,21,990, respectively.

The Vivobook 14 Flip is priced up to Rs 1,79,990, depending on the configuration. Prices may vary based on the processor, RAM, storage and display variant.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched In India: Price, Specs And Top Features

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.