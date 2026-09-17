Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Sees Drop In Earnings

Irumudi saw its box office pace slow down on Wednesday even as the film continues to hold its place in theatres as its extended theatrical journey moves ahead.

Day 27 Box Office Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 1.12 crore on Day 27, with 16.6% occupancy across 1,537 shows in 306 cities. The film sold 92,112 tickets across 508 theatres, including 1 houseful and 103 fast-filling shows. According to Track Tollywood, the collection dropped by 17.7% from Rs 1.36 crore on Day 26. Its India-tracked gross now stands at Rs 190.59 crore in 27 days.

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Irumudi Week-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Irumudi collected Rs 94.72 crore in its first week, with the highest single-day collection coming on Day 3 at Rs 20.28 crore. In its second week, the film earned Rs 59.17 crore, taking its cumulative India-tracked gross to Rs 153.89 crore by the end of Day 14.

The third week saw the film collect Rs 25.64 crore, taking its total to Rs 179.53 crore by the end of Day 21. In the fourth week, Irumudi added Rs 11.07 crore from Days 22-27. The film's India-tracked gross stood at Rs 190.59 crore after 27 days.

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About Irumudi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Swasika. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The story revolves around an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.

ALSO READ: Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 25: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Steady Run

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