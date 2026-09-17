'Can Promise Empty Stadium': AIFF Faces Fans' Ire Over High Ticket Prices For India vs Panama

India's upcoming international friendly against Panama in Bengaluru has triggered criticism from football fans, with supporters questioning the ticket prices for the match.
The Sree Kanteerava Stadium is set to host the India-Panama clash, but the cost of attending the game has become a talking point among supporters.
The West Block Blues, one of Bengaluru's prominent fan groups, criticised the pricing on social media, saying that a Rs 2,999 ticket for the West Block could mean fewer fans in the stands.
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Sorry Akash, you might have to be disappointed.— West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) September 17, 2026
At ₹2,999 for the West Block, we can't promise the atmosphere.
Can't promise the banners.
Can't promise the chants.
At these prices, we can probably promise an empty stadium.
Well played, @IndianFootball ???? https://t.co/XCdW9E31Ix pic.twitter.com/u4xFsH2Uyq
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Other fans also expressed their frustration over the pricing, with some questioning whether the cost was justified given the seating and the team's recent performances.
One supporter said the pricing showed that the authorities were "disconnected" from the reality on the ground, while another said they would not pay a high price to sit on what they described as "dusty crippled chairs".
This pricing shows how disconnected aiff is with ground reality. Kalyan and his team can go take a hike— Sudhir S B (@realmadrid_ssb) September 17, 2026
Won't pay this big money only to sit on those dusty crippled chairs!— Mayur Kadi (@mayurkadi1995) September 17, 2026
Another fan argued that supporters were not willing to pay Rs 5,000-10,000 simply because the opposition was a World Cup team, adding that they would have been willing to spend that amount if the Indian team were performing better.
@district_india needs to realize that we are Indians first, and our team is just performing too poorly; otherwise, we would have gladly paid 5-10K. We are not going to pay this much purely for the name of the WC team. @IndianFootball @SonyLIV— Er.Pratik_Pk (@Pratiksk05) September 17, 2026
Fans Question Value For Money
Some supporters also pointed towards the prices of other stands. One fan said they would not be in the West Block for the match and questioned paying around Rs 1,000, including additional charges, for a North Lower seat.
Won't be at West block for this one. Probably won't be at any stand even the North lower is 850/-+ other fees approx 1k for that shitty lower seat behind the post. No , it's not worth.— Anup Menon (@menonkid) September 17, 2026
Recent fan discussions have also raised questions about what facilities and match-day experience supporters would get for the price being charged, with some arguing that the ticket rates appear high simply because a World Cup-bound team is visiting.
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The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC's home ground with a capacity of around 26,000, is known for the atmosphere created by its passionate supporters, including the West Block Blues.
With the match approaching, the reaction from fans has put the focus on whether the ticket pricing could affect attendance and the atmosphere inside the stadium.
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