'Can Promise Empty Stadium': AIFF Faces Fans' Ire Over High Ticket Prices For India vs Panama

India's upcoming international friendly against Panama in Bengaluru has triggered criticism from football fans, with supporters questioning the ticket prices for the match.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium is set to host the India-Panama clash, but the cost of attending the game has become a talking point among supporters.

The West Block Blues, one of Bengaluru's prominent fan groups, criticised the pricing on social media, saying that a Rs 2,999 ticket for the West Block could mean fewer fans in the stands.

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Other fans also expressed their frustration over the pricing, with some questioning whether the cost was justified given the seating and the team's recent performances.

One supporter said the pricing showed that the authorities were "disconnected" from the reality on the ground, while another said they would not pay a high price to sit on what they described as "dusty crippled chairs".

Another fan argued that supporters were not willing to pay Rs 5,000-10,000 simply because the opposition was a World Cup team, adding that they would have been willing to spend that amount if the Indian team were performing better.

Fans Question Value For Money

Some supporters also pointed towards the prices of other stands. One fan said they would not be in the West Block for the match and questioned paying around Rs 1,000, including additional charges, for a North Lower seat.

Recent fan discussions have also raised questions about what facilities and match-day experience supporters would get for the price being charged, with some arguing that the ticket rates appear high simply because a World Cup-bound team is visiting.

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The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC's home ground with a capacity of around 26,000, is known for the atmosphere created by its passionate supporters, including the West Block Blues.

With the match approaching, the reaction from fans has put the focus on whether the ticket pricing could affect attendance and the atmosphere inside the stadium.

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