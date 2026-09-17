HCLTech Targets $500M-$5B Enterprises With AI-Focused Business Unit 'Pulse'

HCLTech has launched a dedicated business unit, HCLTech Pulse, to help fast-growing enterprises move from AI experimentation to wider deployment while modernising their technology infrastructure.

The new unit will focus on companies with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion, a segment that HCLTech said represents an estimated $400 billion global technology-services opportunity.

According to HCLTech press release, the market is expanding at 7-9% annually as businesses increasingly move towards scaled AI adoption.

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HCLTech said many companies in this segment currently work with multiple specialised providers for strategy, implementation, platforms and operations.

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Pulse is designed to bring these capabilities together under a single transformation programme covering AI, data, cybersecurity, platforms, engineering and business processes.

The unit will work on areas including AI strategy and implementation, responsible AI, data and AI platforms, cloud transformation, application and enterprise-platform modernisation, cybersecurity, engineering and managed services.

HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said the economics of growth are being reshaped by AI and that enterprises need to rethink processes rather than simply automate existing workflows.

The company said Pulse is intended to help clients adopt AI with greater speed and governance while converting technology investments into measurable business outcomes.

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The launch comes as enterprise technology spending increasingly shifts from individual AI pilots towards production-scale deployments.

HCLTech's move, therefore, places a dedicated focus on a revenue segment where companies are seeking to expand their technology capabilities without necessarily relying on multiple niche providers.

HCLTech has more than 223,000 employees across 60 countries, with consolidated revenue of $14.8 billion for the 12 months ended June 2026, according to the company.

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