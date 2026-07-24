Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

HCLTech Shares Rise Over 2% After Block Deal Worth 2.8 Million Shares

HCLTech shares rose as much as 2.5% after nearly 2.8 million shares changed hands in a block deal during early trade.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
HCLTech Shares Rise Over 2% After Block Deal Worth 2.8 Million Shares

Shares of HCLTech Ltd. rose as much as 2.51% in early trade on July 24 after a large block transaction involving nearly 2.8 million shares was executed on the exchanges.

According to exchange data, 2.76 million HCLTech shares changed hands in a block deal, while a separate bunched trade also involved about 2.8 million shares. The identities of the buyers and sellers, as well as the transaction value, were not immediately known.

The stock climbed to an intraday high of Rs 1,276, before paring some gains to trade around 1.2% higher. Trading volumes were significantly above the stock's 30-day average, reflecting heightened investor activity following the transaction.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Large block deals typically involve institutional investors and can influence near-term sentiment depending on the size of the stake sold, the pricing of the transaction and the profile of the participants. However, such transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company's fundamentals.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Metals, Industrials, Gold, And More: Atul Suri Picks Sectors To Watch In The Next Two Years

Metals, Industrials, Gold, And More: Atul Suri Picks Sectors To Watch In The Next Two Years

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com