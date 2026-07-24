Lohia Corp IPO: GMP Signals Muted Listing As Rs 1,101-Crore Issue Enters Day 2

Lohia Corp's Rs 1,101-crore IPO entered its second day of bidding with the grey market premium (GMP) falling sharply to Rs 13 from a peak of Rs 56, signalling cooling investor sentiment despite the company's strong FY26 earnings growth.

On Day 2 of bidding, the IPO has been subscribed 0.44 times, with investors bidding for 63.19 lakh shares against 1.43 crore shares on offer. Retail portion was subscribed 0.86 times so far.

Lohia Corp is among the world's leading manufacturers of machinery used in woven plastic packaging and technical textiles, exporting to more than 100 countries.

Here's a look at the latest GMP, price band, allotment schedule and other key details.

ALSO READ: Indo-MIM IPO: GMP Signals 34% Listing Premium; Rs 3,810-Crore Issue Enters Second Day

Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 13, down from Rs 56 seen earlier this week. Based on the upper price band of Rs 425 per share, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 438, indicating a potential listing premium of around 3.06%.

Note: Grey market premium is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.

ALSO READ: Xtranet Technologies IPO: GMP Signals 6% Listing Premium; Rs 167-Crore Issue Enters Second Day

Lohia Corp IPO Details

The Rs 1,101.28-crore IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with promoters offloading 2.59 crore equity shares. Since the issue comprises only an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 404-425 per share.

Investor Categories

Retail: Minimum bid of 35 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,875

Small NII: Minimum application of 14 lots, amounting to Rs 2,08,250

Big NII: Minimum application of 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,500

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

On Day 1 of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 0.39 times, with investors bidding for 56.42 lakh shares against 1.43 crore shares on offer. Retail portion was subscribed 0.79 times so far.

Lohia Corp IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 28, while refunds and credit of shares to successful applicants' demat accounts are scheduled for July 29. The shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Use Of Proceeds

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and Lohia Corp will not receive any funds.

Lohia Corp Financial Performance

For FY26, the company reported a 64.16% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 193.45 crore, compared with Rs 117.84 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 24.70% to Rs 1,717 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,376.87 crore in the previous financial year, indicating strong business growth. Profit expanded at a faster pace than revenue, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

About Lohia Corp

Established in 2023, Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the technical textiles and woven plastics industry. Its product portfolio includes machinery used in the production of polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and raffia bags, serving customers across domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.