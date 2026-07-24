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Tata Capital, Wipro, Crisil, DLF, Persistent Systems, Amara Raja, Deepak Nitrite Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of multiple companies including Amara Raja Energy, Crisil, and Wipro will go ex-dividend on July 27, affecting dividend eligibility.

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Tata Capital, Wipro, Crisil, DLF, Persistent Systems, Amara Raja, Deepak Nitrite Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Wipro Ltd.
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Tata Capital Ltd
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Persistent Systems Ltd.
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DLF Ltd.
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Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd., Crisil Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., DLF Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.200027 Jul 2026
Birla Cable Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.250027 Jul 2026
Crisil Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.000027 Jul 2026
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.500027 Jul 2026
DLF Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.000027 Jul 2026
Everest Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000027 Jul 2026
KCP Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 0.500027 Jul 2026
Persistent Systems Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.000027 Jul 2026
Tata Capital Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.569927 Jul 2026
Universal Cables Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 4.500027 Jul 2026
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.000027 Jul 2026
Wipro Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000027 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 27 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 24 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: NTPC, Tata Consumer, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC Among 80+ Companies Reporting Earnings On July 24

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