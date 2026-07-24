Tata Capital, Wipro, Crisil, DLF, Persistent Systems, Amara Raja, Deepak Nitrite Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd., Crisil Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., DLF Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.2000 27 Jul 2026 Birla Cable Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 27 Jul 2026 Crisil Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 27 Jul 2026 Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 27 Jul 2026 DLF Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 27 Jul 2026 Everest Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 27 Jul 2026 KCP Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 27 Jul 2026 Persistent Systems Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 27 Jul 2026 Tata Capital Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5699 27 Jul 2026 Universal Cables Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 27 Jul 2026 Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 27 Jul 2026 Wipro Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 27 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 27 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 24 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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