Q1 Results Today: NTPC, Tata Consumer, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC Among 80+ Companies Reporting Earnings On July 24

More than 80 companies, including NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC and SBI Life Insurance, will announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on July 24, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season. Investors will closely track profit growth, management commentary and dividend announcements that could drive stock-specific action.

Along with earnings, investors will closely watch for interim dividend announcements, management guidance for FY27, and commentary on demand trends across sectors such as banking, power, FMCG, metals and pharmaceuticals.

A number of the companies have scheduled post-results conference calls to brief investors and analysts on their quarterly earnings.

Top Q1 Results To Watch On July 24

NTPC

Tata Consumer Products

Bank of Baroda

REC

SAIL

Hindustan Zinc

SBI Life

SBI Cards

Dr Lal PathLabs

Laurus Labs

CG Power

CONCOR

Shriram Finance

Thursday's earnings could influence sectors including banking, power, infrastructure, metals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals and financial services. Investors will look for demand trends, margin performance, management guidance and dividend announcements to gauge the outlook for FY27.

Company Sector Key Watch NTPC Power Earnings, dividend REC PSU Finance Dividend, loan growth Bank of Baroda Banking NIMs, asset quality Tata Consumer FMCG Margin, volume growth SAIL Steel Realisations, EBITDA SBI Life Insurance Premium growth

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 24

Banking & Financial Services

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

Bank of India

Bits Ltd.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.

DCB Bank Ltd.

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.

The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

Share India Securities Ltd.

SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.

Metals, Mining & Engineering

ACC Ltd.

Apar Industries Ltd.

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.

Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Jindal Steel Ltd.

Kross Ltd.

LMW Ltd.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.

Wendt (India) Ltd.

WPIL Ltd.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

ZF Steering Gear India Ltd.

Chemicals, Fertilisers & Industrial Materials

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd.

Astonea Labs Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

GP Petroleums Ltd.

Insilco Ltd.

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Rama Phosphates Ltd.

TANFAC Industries Ltd.

Power, Energy & Infrastructure

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.

RattanIndia Power Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Welspun Corp Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Family Care Hospitals Ltd.

Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd.

Consumer, FMCG & Retail

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

Greenply Industries Ltd.

Lykis Ltd.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

V-Mart Retail Ltd.

Real Estate & Housing

Ganesh Housing Ltd.

Lodha Developers Ltd.

Technology & IT

Alldigi Tech Ltd.

Cyber Media India Ltd.

KFin Technologies Ltd.

Moschip Technologies Ltd.

Agriculture & Commodities

Adon Agro Commodities Ltd.

Consecutive Commodities Ltd.

Textiles & Apparel

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.

Gangotri Textiles Ltd.

Cement & Building Materials

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Restile Ceramics Ltd.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.

Hospitality

Jindal Hotels Ltd.

Satchmo Holdings Ltd.

Miscellaneous / Small-Cap & Diversified

Omax Autos Ltd.

Antariksh Industries Ltd.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

Fabtech Technologies Ltd.

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.

Pan India Corporation Ltd.

Radix Industries (India) Ltd.

RJ Shah & Company Ltd.

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.

Vivanta Industries Ltd.

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NTPC Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time

In an exchange filing dated July 17, NTPC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

SAIL Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time

SAIL will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Bank of Baroda Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time

In an exchange filing dated July 7, Bank of Baroda said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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