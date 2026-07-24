Q1 Results Today: NTPC, Tata Consumer, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC Among 80+ Companies Reporting Earnings On July 24

More than 80 companies, including NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, REC and SBI Life Insurance, will announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on July 24, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season. Investors will closely track profit growth, management commentary and dividend announcements that could drive stock-specific action.
Along with earnings, investors will closely watch for interim dividend announcements, management guidance for FY27, and commentary on demand trends across sectors such as banking, power, FMCG, metals and pharmaceuticals.
A number of the companies have scheduled post-results conference calls to brief investors and analysts on their quarterly earnings.
Top Q1 Results To Watch On July 24
- NTPC
- Tata Consumer Products
- Bank of Baroda
- REC
- SAIL
- Hindustan Zinc
- SBI Life
- SBI Cards
- Dr Lal PathLabs
- Laurus Labs
- CG Power
- CONCOR
- Shriram Finance
Thursday's earnings could influence sectors including banking, power, infrastructure, metals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals and financial services. Investors will look for demand trends, margin performance, management guidance and dividend announcements to gauge the outlook for FY27.
|Company
|Sector
|Key Watch
|NTPC
|Power
|Earnings, dividend
|REC
|PSU Finance
|Dividend, loan growth
|Bank of Baroda
|Banking
|NIMs, asset quality
|Tata Consumer
|FMCG
|Margin, volume growth
|SAIL
|Steel
|Realisations, EBITDA
|SBI Life
|Insurance
|Premium growth
Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 24
Banking & Financial Services
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.
- Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.
- Bank of India
- Bits Ltd.
- CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
- DCB Bank Ltd.
- Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.
- The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
- Share India Securities Ltd.
- SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd.
Metals, Mining & Engineering
- ACC Ltd.
- Apar Industries Ltd.
- Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.
- Grindwell Norton Ltd.
- Jindal Steel Ltd.
- Kross Ltd.
- LMW Ltd.
- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
- Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.
- Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.
- Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.
- Wendt (India) Ltd.
- WPIL Ltd.
- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.
- ZF Steering Gear India Ltd.
Chemicals, Fertilisers & Industrial Materials
- Acutaas Chemicals Ltd.
- Astonea Labs Ltd.
- Atul Ltd.
- GP Petroleums Ltd.
- Insilco Ltd.
- Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.
- Neogen Chemicals Ltd.
- Rama Phosphates Ltd.
- TANFAC Industries Ltd.
Power, Energy & Infrastructure
- Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.
- RattanIndia Power Ltd.
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Welspun Corp Ltd.
- Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd.
- Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd.
Consumer, FMCG & Retail
- Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
- Greenply Industries Ltd.
- Lykis Ltd.
- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.
- Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.
- Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
- V-Mart Retail Ltd.
Real Estate & Housing
- Ganesh Housing Ltd.
- Lodha Developers Ltd.
Technology & IT
- Alldigi Tech Ltd.
- Cyber Media India Ltd.
- KFin Technologies Ltd.
- Moschip Technologies Ltd.
Agriculture & Commodities
- Adon Agro Commodities Ltd.
- Consecutive Commodities Ltd.
Textiles & Apparel
- Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.
- Gangotri Textiles Ltd.
Cement & Building Materials
- Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
- Restile Ceramics Ltd.
- Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.
Hospitality
- Jindal Hotels Ltd.
- Satchmo Holdings Ltd.
Miscellaneous / Small-Cap & Diversified
- Omax Autos Ltd.
- Antariksh Industries Ltd.
- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.
- Fabtech Technologies Ltd.
- Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.
- Pan India Corporation Ltd.
- Radix Industries (India) Ltd.
- RJ Shah & Company Ltd.
- Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.
- Vivanta Industries Ltd.
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NTPC Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time
In an exchange filing dated July 17, NTPC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
SAIL Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time
SAIL will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Bank of Baroda Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time
In an exchange filing dated July 7, Bank of Baroda said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
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