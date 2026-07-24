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Vishal Mega Mart Shares May Rally 50%, Says Motilal Oswal After Q1 Results — Check Hiked Target Price

Vishal Mega Mart continues to be one of the most consistent retail players in Motilal Oswal's coverage universe, supported by a diversified product mix, ownership of opening price points, significant contribution from its own brands, and lean cost structure provide it with a strong moat against intense competition from both offline and online value retailers.

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Vishal Mega Mart Shares May Rally 50%, Says Motilal Oswal After Q1 Results — Check Hiked Target Price
The brokerage expects Vishal Mega Mart to deliver a revenue, pre-Ind AS Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 19%, 24% and 27%, respectively, over FY26-FY29.
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Dometic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. with a higher target price of Rs 165 from earlier Rs 160, implying a potential upside of 50% from current levels.

The brokerage's target price is premised on a DCF-implied ~34 times Sep'28E pre-IND AS 116 EV/Ebitda (implying ~51x Sep'28E EPS).

Valuation and view

Motilal Oswal said Vishal Mega Mart continues to be one of the most consistent retail players in its coverage universe, supported by a diversified product mix, ownership of opening price points, significant contribution from its own brands, and lean cost structure provide it with a strong moat against intense competition from both offline and online value retailers.

The brokerage, however, highlighted that potential promoter stake sales following the lock-in expiry, relatively low long-term promoter ownership, and uncertainties around the continuity of the company's long-serving CEO beyond June 2027 remain key overhangs for the stock. 

Motilal Oswal said its earnings estimates remain largely unchanged, as the positive impact of an improvement in gross margins is expected to be broadly offset by elevated employee costs.

The brokerage expects Vishal Mega Mart to deliver a revenue, pre-Ind AS Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 19%, 24% and 27%, respectively, over FY26-FY29. The projected growth is driven by around 10% annual retail area expansion, sustained double-digit same-store sales growth and gradual margin improvement. 

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 165, implying nearly 50% upside from current levels

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Vishal Mega Mart.pdf
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ALSO READ: Cipla Target Price Cut Post Q1, Yet Remains A Top Pick — Here's Why Nirmal Bang Remains Bullish

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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