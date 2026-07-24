Flipkart To Launch Food Delivery Service, Starting With Bengaluru, Sources Say

Walmart-owned Flipkart is set to launch its food delivery service in India within a month, beginning with a pilot rollout in Bengaluru, sources told NDTV Profit.

The company is expected to use the initial launch to test the offering before expanding it to other cities.

Sources added that Flipkart is exploring launching the service through a separate app, while also making it available on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

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The company is working on building a "solid" value proposition to compete in the crowded food delivery market.

Flipkart has not officially announced the launch timeline.

Earlier this month, the Forum for Internet Retailers, Sellers and Traders (FIRST), an association of online retailers under the India SME Forum, approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging that Flipkart engages in predatory and discriminatory business practices that distort competition on its marketplace.

In a complaint accessed by NDTV Profit, FIRST alleged that Flipkart's GST "avoidance" had created a pool of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, enabling the e-commerce company to fund deep discounts and undercut independent sellers.

ALSO READ: Retailers' Body Seeks CCI Probe Into Flipkart Over Alleged Predatory Practices





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