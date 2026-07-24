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Coforge Bags Over $230 Million AI Transformation Deal In Europe; Shares Up 2%

The engagement, one of the largest AI-led transformation programmes secured by Coforge in Europe, will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation, and AI-driven software development to modernise the client's business operations.

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Coforge Bags Over $230 Million AI Transformation Deal In Europe; Shares Up 2%
Coforge Inks Deal With European Client
Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated
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Coforge Ltd.
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Coforge shares gained in Friday's trade after the IT services company announced a five-year contract worth more than $230 million for an AI-led transformation programme with a major European client.

The shares rose as much as 1.80% to an intraday high of Rs 1,465.90 apiece. At 10:45 am, the stock was trading 1.46% higher at Rs 1,460.90. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.08% at 75,568.

The engagement, one of the largest AI-led transformation programmes secured by Coforge in Europe, will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation, and AI-driven software development to modernise the client's business operations.

ALSO READ: Infosys Share Price Tumbles 3% On Guidance Cut After Muted Q1 Show — Key Numbers Inside 

The company said the programme is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort, and accelerate the delivery of business outcomes.

John Speight, President and Europe Business Leader at Coforge, said the deal reflects rising demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation programmes that deliver measurable business value. He added that organisations are increasingly looking to embed AI into core operations rather than run isolated pilot projects.

The company said the deal strengthens its position as a partner for enterprises seeking to scale AI adoption and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Apart from that, Coforge will declare its Q1FY27 results on July 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: Q1 Preview: Coforge Revenue May Jump Nearly 20%; What To Expect From TCS, Infosys, Wipro?

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