The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 7: Christopher Nolan's Film Continues Impressive Run, Check Earnings

Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey continued its impressive run at the Indian box office, despite the usual weekday slowdown.

The film witnessed a slight drop in collections on its first Thursday (Day 7) but still wrapped up its opening week on a solid note, crossing the Rs 90 crore mark in India net collections.

Here's the box office report:

On July 23 (Day 7), The Odyssey collected Rs 6.15 crore, registering a 5.4% decline from the Rs 6.50 crore it earned on its previous day.

According to Sacnilk, the film has now amassed Rs 90.30 crore net and Rs 107.72 crore gross in India after its first seven days in theatres.

Occupancy Trend

The film was screened across 11,111 shows on July 23 i.e. Day 7, compared to 8,268 shows a day earlier. The English version continued to dominate, earning Rs 5 crore from 5,651 shows with an overall 57% occupancy. Audience turnout improved as the day progressed, rising from 8.78% in the morning to 24% during the night shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 0.85 crore from 4,372 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 10%. Occupancy stood at 6.33% in the morning, 9.08% in the afternoon, 10.42% in the evening and 11% at night.

The Telugu version collected Rs 0.25 crore from 688 shows with an overall occupancy of 17%. It recorded 8.8% occupancy during the morning shows, 14.9% in the afternoon, 9.6% in the evening and 15.8% at night.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version contributed Rs 0.05 crore from 400 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 25%. Footfalls were 10.67% in the morning, climbed to 26.78% in the afternoon, dropped to 16.11% in the evening and reached 22.33% during the night shows.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on its first day of release. On July 18 (Day 2), the film collected Rs 22 crore, followed by Rs 21.90 crore on July 19 (Day 3).

Collections dropped to Rs 8 crore on July 20 (Day 4) before rising slightly to Rs 8.35 crore on July 21 (Day 5). They were at Rs 6.50 crore on July 22 (Day 6).

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures and life-threatening challenges along the way.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Emerging As Transformational Event For IMAX, Says CEO Rich Gelfond

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