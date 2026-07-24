HCLTech Partners With Sarvam AI, Odisha Govt For Rs 14,000 Crore AI Data Centre Project

HCLTech on Friday announced plans to establish an AI Data Center in Bhubaneswar with a planned capital outlay of Rs 14,257 crore, in partnership with AI startup Sarvam and the Government of Odisha, marking one of the largest investments in India's emerging sovereign AI infrastructure.

The project will come up in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park and follows HCLTech's announcement earlier this month about its proposed entry into the full-stack AI market. The investment includes financial assistance from the Odisha government and is aimed at accelerating India's sovereign AI and data ecosystem.

According to the company, the AI data centre will combine HCLTech's full-stack AI capabilities with Sarvam's foundation models to develop sector-specific AI applications for enterprises and government organisations. The facility is also expected to support multilingual AI services and strengthen India's ability to build and deploy AI solutions on domestic infrastructure, in line with the country's digital sovereignty ambitions.

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