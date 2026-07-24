Apar Industries Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 78%, Revenue Up 29% To Rs 6,591 Crore

Apar Industries Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for Q1FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 77.8% year-on-year to Rs 467 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 263 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased 29.1% to Rs 6,591 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 5,104 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting healthy growth in the company's overall business.

Operating performance also improved significantly. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, surged 67.5% year-on-year to Rs 758 crore from Rs 452 crore.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 11.5% in Q1FY27 from 8.9% in the same quarter last year. This represents an improvement of 260 basis points and indicates that operating profit grew considerably faster than revenue during the quarter.

APAR Industries operates across segments such as conductors, speciality oils, lubricants and cables, catering to customers in India and overseas. The company's products serve industries including power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, telecommunications, automotive and infrastructure.

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Apar Industries Ltd. Q1 (Cons)

Net Profit [GU] 77.8% At Rs 467 crore Vs Rs 263 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 29.1% At Rs 6,591 crore Vs Rs 5,104 crore YoY

EBITDA [GU] 67.5% At Rs 758 crore Vs Rs 452 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 11.5% Vs 8.9% YoY

Apar Industries Ltd. Share Price Today

Apar Industries Ltd. Share Price

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Shares of Apar Industries Ltd. rose over 9% after the company announced its Q1FY27 results. The scrip rose as much as 9.40% to Rs 14,685 apiece intraday on Friday at 12:45 pm. This compares to a 0.43% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 50.45% in the last 12 months and 64.35% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.15.

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