Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results: Net Profit Down Over 50%, Revenue Up 7% — Check Key Financials

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. reported a 52% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter as one-time expenses and margin pressure offset steady revenue growth.

The cement maker posted a net profit of Rs 188 crore for Q1FY27, down from Rs 393 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 7% to Rs 3,890 crore from Rs 3,636 crore, reflecting continued demand, but higher costs weighed on profitability.

Operating performance weakened during the quarter, with EBITDA declining 8.8% to Rs 805 crore from Rs 883 crore a year ago. Consequently, the company's EBITDA margin contracted to 20.7% from 24.3%, highlighting pressure on operating profitability despite higher sales.

A key drag on earnings was a one-time cost of Rs 182 crore, compared with a one-time gain of Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The exceptional item significantly impacted the company's bottom line and contributed to the sharp decline in reported profit.

The company also reported a sharp increase in other income, which rose to Rs 139 crore from Rs 49 crore a year ago. However, the higher non-operating income was insufficient to offset the impact of lower operating margins and the one-off charge.

Separately, Dalmia Bharat announced the appointment of Yatin Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, marking a key management change alongside the quarterly earnings announcement.

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