Atul Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 92%, Revenue Rises 25% To Rs 1,848 Crore

Atul Ltd. reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit rising as high as 92% year-on-year. Investors are likely to track the strong expansion in operating profit and margins, alongside the double-digit revenue growth during the quarter.

The chemicals company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 245 crore for the quarter, up 91.9% from Rs 128 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 25% year-on-year to Rs 1,848 crore, compared with Rs 1,478 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Performance Strengthens

Atul Ltd.'s Ebitda jumped 66.9% year-on-year to Rs 393 crore from Rs 236 crore.

The company's Ebitda margin also expanded to 21.3% during the quarter from 15.9% a year earlier, an improvement of about 540 basis points. Operating profit grew considerably faster than revenue during the quarter, supporting the sharp rise in the bottom line.

With the rise in profit, Atul's tax expense stood at Rs 92.3 crore, more than double the Rs 44.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Appointment of Independent Director

The company also informed that the board has approved the appointment of Vinayak Deshpande as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the company, effective Aug. 1, 2026, for a tenure of five years.

Share price performance

Stock gained over 1.5% in the intraday session on Friday after the company announced the June quarter results.

It is trading at Rs 6,290 apiece on NSE, gaining from its previous close at Rs 6,130.

Having said that, the stock was down over 6.3% over the past month.

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