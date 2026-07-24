AP ECET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today: Check Direct Link And Eligibility Criteria

The Higher Education Commissionerate is set to release the 2026 AP ECET Round 1 seat allotment results. Aspirants who registered for the AP ECET 2026 counselling can check their allotment results online.

As per the official notification, the seat allocation to AP ECET colleges will be declared after 6:00 pm

Selected candidates will gain admission to engineering institutions across Andhra Pradesh. Seat distribution is determined by the individual's rank, preferences, category, and availability of seats.

AP ECET 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP ECET 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result will be provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download AP ECET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official AP ECET website – cap.apfcss.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link designated for candidates.

Step 3: Input your username and password along with the CAPTCHA verification code.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Review your allotment result and download the allotment letter.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Promises 'More Strict Action' In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

AP ECET 2026: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, candidates must secure a minimum of 25% aggregate marks (50 out of 200), with no cutoff for SC/ST candidates. The AP ECET 2026 counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds.

All allocated candidates must confirm their admission by self-reporting online. Following self-reporting, candidates must physically report to their designated college for admission validation. Both steps are essential, as merely completing one will not suffice to maintain a seat.

If a candidate neglects to self-report and report to the assigned college within the stipulated timeline, the allotment will be nullified, and the individual will forfeit any further seat allotment rights.

ALSO READ: Education Secretary Shifted Out Amid Massive Row Over NEET Paper Leak

AP ECET 2026: Required documents

Candidates who have received a seat during the AP ECET 2026 Round 1 Counselling need to prepare all necessary documents for verification and self-reporting. Essential documents include the downloaded seat allotment letter, proof of online fee payment, original mark sheets and certificates, and a valid identity proof.

Furthermore, candidates from special or reserved categories should also have their community certificate, income certificate, and residence certificate, as these may be required during the verification of documents.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.